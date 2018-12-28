Share:

SIALKOT-The Sialkot exporters’ own airline namely “Air SIAL” has finally got Prime Minister Imran Khan’s approval to start its flight operation from Sialkot international airport in 2019.

A delegation of “Air SIAL” airline called on the Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office in Islamabad the other day. Chairman Air SIAL Fazal Jillani led the delegation.

While Sialkot-based Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar was also present on the occasion.

The Sialkot exporters discussed in details matters pertaining to the operation, fleet and capacity of the airline with the PM.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan assured his full support and cooperation to Air SIAL airline for its early launch.

Chairman Air SIAL Fazal Jillani informed the newsmen on Friday here that Prime Minister Imran Khan has accorded final approval to Sialkot exporters’ own airline “Air SIAL” to start its flight operation from Sialkot International Airport, also built up by the exporters on self-help basis.

He said that the airline will be operational in the first quarter of 2019.

Air SIAL chairman Fazal Jillani, Federal Minister for Privatization and Aviation Mohammedmian Soomro and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Muhammad Usman Dar met the premier in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the premier accorded approval for the airline to operate from Sialkot airport and said, “The decision of traders to start flight services is a welcome step.”

“Sialkot is becoming an important hub of investment and the government will provide further facilities,” the PM was quoted as saying.

PM Imran further said, “The government is taking comprehensive measures for the business community.” He expressed his hope that the start of the airline will increase business activities and employment in the Sialkot region.

“Traders should present more recommendations and the government will consider them,” he continued.

Speaking on the occasion, the “Air SIAL” chairman thanked PM Imran for granting government patronage.

The federal minister for aviation also welcomed the start of the new airline in Sialkot.