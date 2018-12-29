Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that money-launderers will not be spared as the government had launched the biggest-ever action against the looters.

Speaking at the concluding session of the Envoys’ Conference on economic diplomacy at the foreign ministry here, PM Khan said the smugglers of dollars will be punished.

“We have launched the biggest action in the history of the country against money-laundering. Those involved in the smuggling of dollars should start counting their days as they will not be spared,” he warned.

Imran Khan said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government will punish all the corrupt without discrimination.

The premier claimed there was no economic crisis in the country. “Yes the government is facing a number of challenges and we need teamwork to get out of these challenges but there is no crisis,” he remarked.

Khan said all actions of the Financial Action Task Force were in Pakistan’s interest, adding the FATF wanted an end to money-laundering and armed groups.

Khan said the government had focused on encouraging investment, increasing exports, incentivising overseas Pakistanis for sending remittances, and checking money laundering.

He said the people needed to change “our mindset” as Pakistan cannot be run like this, adding the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should be the first to change its mindset.

The prime minister directed the foreign office and envoys posted abroad to rise to the occasion and promote soft image of Pakistan abroad through proactive economic diplomacy.

He regretted that Pakistan’s elites had ditched the country at international level for their own vested interest. He said past rulers projected themselves as progressive and painted rest of the nation as extremist, causing an enormous damage to the national image.

Highlighting importance of expatriates, he said overseas Pakistanis are our great asset, which needs to be better utilized. He said Pakistani embassies abroad should extend every possible assistance and cooperation to Pakistani workers and diaspora convincing them to invest in their home country.

Khan stressed the need for vigorous efforts to enhance exports and Pakistani envoys should explore new avenues like Africa and Latin America for Pakistani products.

He said Pakistan was a fertile territory for investment making it the most attractive place for business. The premier said the government believed in providing cordial atmosphere for ease of doing business.

He said wealth creation was necessary for job opportunities and prosperity and the government will stand by the business people to enhance their profitability.

Khan urged the envoys to play their role in checking money laundering as the government is committed to eliminate this menace. In the past, he said: “Our foreign policy was aimed not at the betterment of the masses but to fetch aid and borrow money. This flawed policy caused our country dearly as it lost its sovereignty and self-esteem.”

Khan said Pakistan must think beyond the shortcuts and bring changes in the financial structure to enable long-term planning for growth and prosperity. “Profitability and not profiteering, is what we should opt for to achieve economic stability. Profitability, businesses and ease of doing business is what we should promote for creation of wealth and attracting investment,” he added.

Khan said the investors must create an atmosphere of coordination with the overseas Pakistanis. “Investors must also ensure assistance, with compassion, to the skilled labour who travels abroad to earn for themselves and their families,” he said.

Pakistan, he said, was a virgin territory and a place of future investment and the government had successfully been building this image. “We must encourage and promote our youth, businesses and our industries in order to meet the goal of investments. With this teamwork and performance, Pakistan can prove to be a major winner,” he maintained.

Earlier in an interaction with economic reporters, Prime Minister Khan said the government will launch the biggest operation against money laundering in the coming days.

“Since yesterday, I have been hearing hue and cry from Sindh,” said the prime minister.

Quoting a State Department report, Khan said annually money laundering worth $10 billion from Pakistan takes place, which he termed one of the reasons behind rupee depreciation. “Dollar is being smuggled to other countries, which is undermining value of our currency. Rupee value was appreciated when borders were sealed during election days,” he added.

He noted that currently there is no economic crisis in the country, adding “There are challenges but no crisis, as everything is manageable now. Pakistan has come out of the economic crisis after getting financial help from Saudi Arabia, United Arab of Emirates and China.”

Talking about the loan package from International Monetary Fund, Khan said the IMF was ready to give us loan but the government wants to get it on easier terms. “Had we accepted the IMF conditions, it would have a major impact on the people,” he maintained.

He expressed the hope that IMF eventually would accept Pakistan’s viewpoint, as there was no emergency situation for the government. He said the government after assuming the office had approached different countries for help to bridge the financing gap, as the current account deficit had surged to $19 billion last year.

He vowed to give best Poverty Alleviation Programme to help the poorer segment of the society. The government had not increased the electricity and gas tariffs for the poor as they already were living under the poverty line.

“We got the breathing space now and there would be quick turnaround soon,” the prime minister hoped. He said that Financial Action Task Force (FATF)’s action plan is in Pakistan’s favour, as the money laundering is destroying the country. There is no pressure of FATF on us, he added.

He said relations with other countries like United States and Afghanistan are improving. “There is debate inside India to improve relations with Pakistan,” he said and added that foreign investors are eying Pakistan for investment due to its geostrategic position as two major markets China and India are our neighbours.

Similarly, he said that Pakistan has young population strength, which could be utilized in China where their labour is expensive now. He went on to say that Pakistan had recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China for increasing agriculture productivity, which would help in increasing GDP growth to alleviate poverty.

Imran Khan said that India and Bangladesh had taken one or two IMF programmes, as later they brought structural reforms in their economies. However, he said, Pakistan had addicted to loans and aids, which resulted in massive foreign loans. The IMF, while giving loan programme to Pakistan, had always asked to increase the revenues and reduce the expenditures.

Sharing future roadmap, the prime minister informed that the government had given incentives to exporters in order to increase the exports of the country. Similarly, the government has decided to take the foreign remittances to $30 billion from existing $20 billion by giving incentives and discouraging the Hundi.

The incumbent government is focusing on foreign investment, he said and added that Saudi Arabia is going to set up biggest oil refinery in Pakistan. The government is looking for market access in China in order to increase the exports, he added.

Khan said the government was initially concerned about the economic situation of the country. The departments of electricity, gas, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Postal Services were all in losses. However, situation has improved as the things are manageable, he added.

In the morning session of the envoys’ conference, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi urged the country’s ambassadors to focus on economic diplomacy to tackle the economic crisis.

He said the PTI-led government inherited the record trade deficit and added the financial assistance of IMF was needed to come out of the current financial crisis. He said the government planned to approach IMF for the last time.

The FM stressed for joint efforts to bring the country out of economic crises and urged the prime minister to assign targets to the ambassadors and ensured that they will not disappoint the premier. He urged the envoys to project Pakistan’s positive image in the world.

He said that Pakistan’s share in global trade was 0.12 per cent and added “we have to devise strategies to find out ways to come out of the economic crisis keeping in view the real situation.”

Pakistan’s ambassadors and heads of Missions from select capitals, representatives of public and private sectors, and government institutions participated in the conference.