BAHAWALPUR/SIALKOT/GUJRANALA-A huge fire burned down 210 shops here in Model Bazaar Bahawalpur, reducing to ashes valuables worth millions of rupees.

The Mayor has ordered a thorough investigation into the fire incident to unfold the mystery surrounding the fire incident.

According to Rescue 1122 and police officials, the fire erupted in the wee hours of Friday around 5am in the Model Bazaar which engulfed the entire bazaar within no time.

As result 210 shops were burned down in a span of minutes. Four motorcycles, hundreds of hand carts, and articles worth millions of rupee were burnt to ashes in the fire.

On being informed, Rescue 1122 fire-fighters rushed to the scene and brought the fire under control after two-hour-long struggle. According to the initial investigation, the fire was caused by short-circuiting.

Punjab Food Minister Sammi Ullah Chaudhry along with Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed and Mayor Aqeel Najam Hashmi and other officials arrived on the spot and supervised the rescue and extinguishing operation. Luckily, no human casualty occurred in the incident.

On the occasion, Bahawalpur Mayor Aqeel Najam Hashmi said that every effort would be made to compensate the fire-affected shopkeeper and the Punjab government would also be approached for the purpose. He promised that a thorough investigation be conducted into the incident and whosoever is found involved would be brought to the justice. The mayor informed that Model the Bazaar was an important project of the former Punjab chief minister for provision of employment to people of Bahawalpur.

He further said that steps would be taken for the restoration and renovation of the Model Bazaar.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Afzal, a grocery vendor at Model Bazaar informed that it was his only source of income and now he is left with nothing as everything has been burnt to ashes, demanding the government to compensate his loss as soon as possible.

Kamaal Joyia, run a clothes shop at the bazaar, said that he had recently made huge invested in warm clothes business for winter. "I was asleep at home when heard about the fire and upon arrival at the bazaar my shop was gutted," he narrated.

Ahmad Khan, vegetable and fruit vendor, informed that he ran his house with the income from the shop at model bazaar. He claimed that he suffered huge loss and now he has been left with no option as it was his only livelihood.

JUNGLE FIRE

In Sialkot, dozens of trees, reeds, bushes and seasonal crops on several acres were burnt, during a big fire which erupted in wood jungle along the Bella Areas near village Randeer Baagariyaan-Sialkot, the banks of River Chenab here on Friday.

Local police suspected that the fire was caused a burning cigarette residue threw by some unidentified person(s) in the jungle. The fire engulfed the jungle within no time.

Several small wild animals were also reportedly killed in the jungle fire. The fire-fighters of Rescue 1122 Sialkot extinguished the jungle fire after hours-long hectic efforts.

10 SHOPS GUTTED

In Gujranwala, valuables mostly woollies and warm clothes in more than 10 shops reduced to ashes due to a fire eruption in Lunda Bazaar here on Friday.

According to Rescue sources, the fire broke out due to short-circuiting. The fire erupted in wee house of Friday around 3:00am in Lunda Bazaar and engulfed over 10 shops in no time.

The cloth and goods worth million of rupees lying in the shops were burnt to ashes. Two persons sustained burns in the fire.

Rescue 1122 fire-fighters extinguished the fire a hectic efforts for an hour. The police have launched investigation into the incident.