LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday made surprise visit to Borstal Institute of Juvenile Jail in Bahawalpur as he has reached Bahawalpur on a two-day visit. He suspended the jail staff over poor arrangements.

According to an official handout, the chief minister also visited model bazaar effected by fire. He stopped his vehicle upon seeing the model bazar affectees and alighted from the vehicle. He inspected the model bazar and assured the affectees of compensation of their damages adding that sympathies of the Punjab government are with them. He said that estimates of damages of stalls and shops which have been burnt will be made and immediate steps will be taken for reconstruction. He directed the deputy commissioner Bahawalpur to submit an early report about estimates of damages.

Later, Chief Minister visited Borstal Institute Juveniles Jail where superintendent jail was absent. Chief Minister inspected the barracks of Juveniles and asked the prisoners about the facilities being provided to them. He talked to the Juveniles and asked about weather condition. “Tell me about any other problem so that it could be solved”, he asked. He also inspected the dining room and the kitchen to examine the dining facilities. He checked the food being provided to the prisoners. Chief Minister asked the Superintendent that if food is available for prisoners? However, he expressed his displeasure over seeing the empty crockery and reprimanded the jail staff. He asked that when Juveniles are provided food and he was told that dinner is served to the prisoners by 4:30 PM. Chief Minister also directed to get the nonfunctioning TV of the barracks repaired. He added that Juveniles should be provided necessary facilities in their barracks. Chief Secretary, IG Police, ACS (Home), spokesman to CM Dr. Shahbaz Gill and others were present on the occasion.

Buzdar also paid a surprise visit to Bahawal Victoria Hospital. He talked to the patients and their attendants in emergency and asked about the facilities. Patients expressed their satisfaction over the arrangements. He also went to different wards and pharmacy of the hospital.

Apna Ghar to materialise dreams of homeless people: Usman

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that government is full of determination and courage adding that excess of problems or lack of necessary recourses cannot hinder its passion for public service. Apna Ghar Project will materialize the dreams of people who are deprived of their own residences. Talking to Provincial Minister for Housing and Public Health Engineering Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed at his office, the CM said that Punjab Inter-Department Committee was active for the completion of Apna Ghar Project and added that this committee will ensure identification of suitable places for construction of houses as well as provision of soft loans.

“More areas will be included in Apna Ghar Project after initial identification of three cities in the first phase. Meanwhile, an authority is being established for the provision of clean drinking water to every citizen and identification of suitable places has also been completed for the establishment of filtration plants, he added. Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed said that PTI government will fulfill its commitment of Apna Ghar Project.