LAHORE - Speakers at a seminar have stressed the need for legislation for protecting rights of refugees including internally displaced persons.

Society for Human Rights and Prisoners Aid arranged the seminar at a local hotel on Friday.

Addressing the seminar, former Senator Farhatullah Babar said that Pakistan was hosting millions of refugees for the past decades. He said that there was need of a holistic state policy and legislative framework to address the issues relating to refugees. He said that there was no reliable data of refugees.

He said that data collection should be priority as it was necessary for planning. He suggested dialogue among federating units for rehabilitation of refugees. He called for implementation of Refugee Management Policy approved by the cabinet in February 2017 that called for legislation for refugees, development of a visa regime between two countries and creating credible data bank about refugees. He said that voluntary repatriation of refugees would remain elusive as long as there was no peace in Afghanistan.

Senator Afrasiab Khattak and CEO SHARP Liaqat Banori also addressed the seminar.