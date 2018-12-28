NEWS
Saturday | December 29, 2018
Latest
6:23 PM | December 29, 2018
Low gas pressure in Rawalpindi to be resolved: Sarwar
5:41 PM | December 29, 2018
Illegal weighbridges sealed, 1.2m fine impose in Faisalabad
5:27 PM | December 29, 2018
4.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat, neighbouring areas
4:41 PM | December 29, 2018
Imran Ismail dismisses possibility of governor's rule in Sindh
4:33 PM | December 29, 2018
PCMEA calls for concrete economic policies for carpet industry
4:22 PM | December 29, 2018
Kaka reveals 2006 World Cup lament
3:53 PM | December 29, 2018
Malaysian PM to reach Pakistan on March 23
3:51 PM | December 29, 2018
How K-pop is evolving music
2:45 PM | December 29, 2018
Gates of historic Balahisar Fort open for tourists in Peshawar
2:42 PM | December 29, 2018
Two-day snow festival begins in Malam Jabba
1:59 PM | December 29, 2018
My stint as CJP a test, results to come after retirement, says Saqib Nisar
1:33 PM | December 29, 2018
Supply vessels for deep sea oil, gas exploration reach Karachi
1:29 PM | December 29, 2018
Rescue official dies while rescuing others in Lahore
1:15 PM | December 29, 2018
Fawad Chaudhary directs to renovate dilapidated Gurdwara in Jehlum
12:38 PM | December 29, 2018
CM KP inspects border fencing at Torkham border
12:30 PM | December 29, 2018
US commanders recommend letting Kurdish fighters keep weapons: reports
12:19 PM | December 29, 2018
FBR offices open today to facilitate taxpayers
11:49 AM | December 29, 2018
CNG stations to remain closed in Punjab till Jan 10
11:14 AM | December 29, 2018
Indian forces martyr four more Kashmiri youth in IoK
11:07 AM | December 29, 2018
PTA warns illegal, smuggled phones will not work after Jan 15
Top Stories
12:38 PM | December 29, 2018
CM KP inspects border fencing at Torkham border
12:19 PM | December 29, 2018
FBR offices open today to facilitate taxpayers
11:07 AM | December 29, 2018
PTA warns illegal, smuggled phones will not work after Jan 15
4:32 PM | December 28, 2018
COAS installs Lt.General Bilal Akbar as Colonel Commandant of Mujahid Force
