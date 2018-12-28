Share:

BAHAWALPUR-Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar arrived here on a three days visit here on Friday. During his visit, the CM will chair the cabinet meeting being held on Saturday (today) at Islamia University Bahawalpur.

According to details, Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar arrived at Bahawalpur Airport at 4:10pm where he was warmly welcomed by the Divisional Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, Regional Police Officer and District Police Officer Bahawalpur. A police squad paid salute to the chief minister from where he went fire-gutted Model Bazaar along with Punjab Food Minister Sammi Ullah Chaudhry.

Following the visit to Model Bazaar, the chief minister visited Borstal Institute and Juvenile Jail, from where he paid a surprise visit to Bahawal Victoria Hospital’s Emergency Unit where he was briefed by Principal Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Dr Javed Iqbal.

Later, he went to the residence of senior PTI leader Tehseen Nawaz Gardezi from where he went to Circuit House at 5:10pm where he will stay the night.