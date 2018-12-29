Share:

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan visited the Pak-Afghan border at Torkham on Friday and inspected the border fencing process.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Torkham, Ghulam Khan and other adjoining areas are now a hub of economic revolution under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said the provincial government is paying special attention to the promotion of tourism, industries and other sectors across the province.

Mahmood Khan said 17 economic zones in different parts of the province will be established to boost trade and economic activities.