LAHORE - Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said the protection of small traders and uplift of micro businesses is the top priority of present government for creating employment and curbing poverty in the country.

He was addressing the ‘Traders Convention 2018’ organized by the All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran here on Friday at Governor House.

The convention was attended by the APAT representatives from across the country including Karachi, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Multan, Quetta, Pishawar, Bahawalpure, Okara, Sahiwal, DG Khan, Gujranwala, Gujrat and Sialkot etc. Moreover, various markets representatives of Lahore also attended the countrywide Traders’ Convention, including Shah Alam market, Gulber markets, Anarkali, Urdu Bazar, Akbari Mandi and Hall Road etc.

On this occasion, the governor announced to constitute a committee to resolve the issues of traders and assured them to raise the issues with the CM as well as the PM.

The governor said that Pakistan is seeking to strengthen its economic position at the global level and small traders’ role in very crucial in this regard. He said that implementation of research-based policy making across the trade and industry has become a fundamental necessity and we have to take the steps towards developing this culture of research and documentation in Pakistan.

He acknowledged the significance of small businesses and vowed to make Pakistan a business-friendly country. He said that the government had embarked upon an ambitious plan to boost the economy by making interventions in key areas of economic importance with a special focus on Small and Medium Enterprises.

Addressing the convention, APAT central general secretary Naeem Mir, observed that traders will continue to keep its role non-political and neutral, as the APAT always worked for the welfare of traders. And for the betterment of traders we will cooperate with the government, he added.

He opposed the non-professional activities of Punjab Revenue Authority and Food Authority. He said that traders are receiving notice of thousands of rupees, as Excise department is doing what it wants. Moreover, the FBR has become the machine of sending only notices. He opposed the government plan of imposing new taxes of Rs300 billion. He said that traders businesses are already collapsed and it is impossible to pay further taxes. We want to revive the economy with the cooperation of the government but in the present uncertain scenario the new investment is doubtful. He stressed the need for revival of micro and small businesses which is the backbone of the economy.

The traders convention was also addressed by Kh Shafique, Ajmal Baloch, Haji Latif, Javed Butt, Rauf Mughal, Tariq Jadoon, Mehboob Sirki, Haji Ata, Naeem Kapoor, Malik Amanat and Agha Adnan.