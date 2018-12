Share:

The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust will organize a condolence reference for Hameed Nizami Press Institute of Pakistan Director Absar Abdul Ali on Saturday (today). Pakistan Movement Workers Trust chairman Chief Justice (r) Mian Mehboob Ahmad will preside over the reference while Mujeebur Rehman Shami, Saeed Aasi, Salim Bokhari, Dilawar Ch, Dr Ajmal Niazi, Begum Bushra Rehman, Qayyum Nizami and Col (r) ZI Farrukh will be the speakers.