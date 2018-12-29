Share:

HYDERABAD - The Director Confucius Centre Cadet College Petaro Gong Jinpei Friday visited the Pakistan Study Centre and Area Study Centre University of Sindh Jamshoro.

According to university spokesman, the visit of Gong Jinpei to both the centres was in the backdrop of seminal interest and initiative of the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat for establishment of Chinese language programme at the varsity. The Confucius centers are already successfully operative at Cadet College, Petaro and Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro.

VC Burfat who is also the Chairman Board of Governors of Pakistan Study Centre and Area Study Centre has invited Gong Jinpei. Gong Jinpei accompanied by Prof. Sharafat Ali, Vice Principal, Cadet College, Petaro and Imdad Ali Bughio Deputy Director ORIC MUET Jamshoro visited the university aimed at replicating the same effective experience at University of Sindh and also to explore opportunity of signing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the said centres after detailed deliberations and site visit to assess feasibility in terms of space, infrastructure and other required amenities.

The delegation visited classrooms, libraries and hostels and was briefed both by the Director Pakistan Study Centre Prof. Dr Shuja Ahmed Mahesar and Director Area Study Centre Prof. Dr. Ghulam Akbar Mahesar about the facilities available at the centers.

The delegation also eulogized the efforts of VC University of Sindh and centre directors for development of PSC and ASCF&SEA and expressed satisfaction over teaching-learning environment.

The two parties mutually agreed to soon sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard after due approval of competent authority of University of Sindh.