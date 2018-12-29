Share:

Rawalpindi - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Fayyaz Dev Friday said police department was working freely without any political pressure. Addressing a press conference here in his office, he said from the last two months police conducted 94 major operations against drug pushers and recovered drugs worth millions of rupees from their possession.

He claimed that crime in Rawalpindi is showing a downward trend and police is making all out efforts to curb the crime from the city. Responding to a query, he said the investigation procedure and development in the case going in the right direction adding that police thoroughly investigating the incident and will bring those behind the killing of Jamat Ulema Islam chief to justice at once.

To a question, he said Central Investigative Agency (CIA) is being reactivated to stop vehicle and motorcycles theft. He said newly appointed superintendent of police CIA has been given the task in this regard. The RPO paid tribute to Station House Officer, Qamar Sultan who has set an example of true policeman and said such brave policemen are the pride of police departmen t. He called upon policemen to play an effective role in controlling crime adding that it is prime responsibility of the police department to protect the lives and property of the citizens.

On the occasion, RPO awarded cash prizes and commendation certificates to the brave policemen, showing valour when attackers opened firing in Imperial market in the jurisdiction of City Police Station.

City Police Officer Ahsan Abbas, Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Qadir and other officials were also present on the occasion.