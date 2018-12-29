Share:

LAHORE - The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday ordered all the high courts and lower courts to decide the cases related to the Pakistan Railways within two months as Railways minister told the court that cases worth Rs123b are sub judice.

A Supreme Court bench head by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar passed the orders at the apex court’s Lahore Registry while hearing a case regarding railways land illegally given on lease for years.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and old administration of the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club appeared before the bench. The latter told the bench that the club’s possession had been handed over to audit company M/s AF Ferguson. It further said that the club’s 10-year old record was available with the railways.

The chief justice said that the audit company would now carry out the audit of the club’s affairs. However, he said, the issue pertaining to the legal status of Royal Palm Club lease would be taken up in Islamabad.

He questioned the old administration whether a cinema house was set up illegally at the club, besides a marriage hall, which was not permitted. He remarked that the administration would be held accountable for every illegal step.

The Railways minister on the other side submitted that railways cases worth Rs123 billion were lying pending with various courts across the country. The bench then sought the list of such cases. The court issued direction that the cases regarding Railways land be decided in two months.

Furthermore, the minister said that he did not have power to change the legal team of Railways. The top judge asked why he could not change the team, and that, “Who is the team head.” The minister replied that Advocate Tahir Pervaiz was the legal team’s head who had obtained a stay order from high court against his removal.

Then the chief justice turned to Advocate Tahir Pervaiz and asked him, “Why do you want to remain on job if the Railways administration does not want to keep you.” Tahir said, “I was appointed through a legal process and my contractual term has not expired yet.”

Following his “justification” to remain on the job, the judge said, ”I know how you got the job. Shall I disclose it in the open court.” Instead of answering to the question, he said that Mr Rashid could not expel him from the job.

On which, the chief justice remarked that the court could dismiss him. He then sought the record of the stay order against his removal for today.