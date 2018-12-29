Share:

LAHORE - The police department on Friday suspended the services of a deputy superintendent of police for misleading the provincial police chief about a dacoity incident which took place in Ferozwala the other day.

Fourteen dacoits equipped with automatic weapons stormed the house of Munir Ahmad in Kot Mahmood Ferozwala, district Sheikhupura, on December 12. The gunmen held the family hostage and made off with cash, gold ornaments and other valuables.

Munir Ahmad submitted an application at Sharaqpur police station for registration of FIR on December 13, but the police refused to register the dacoity case. The next day, the applicant filed his complaint with the IGP’s Complaint Cell (8787) through a text message for registration of an FIR.

The matter was sent to DSP Ferozwala for further action. The Ferozwala DSP also met the applicant at his office but send back a bogus report to the police chief stating that no such incident took place there.

Again, Munir Ahmad submitted a complaint against DSP Ferozwala at the IGP’s complaint cell on December 20. The IGP took notice of the complained submitted by Munir Ahmad and ordered an inquiry. After the inquiry, IGP suspended DSP Ferozwala for telling a lie to him.

According to a police spokesperson, IGP Amjad Javed Saleemi has ordered the police that all received complaints would be registered and FIRs will be lodged for correct applications whereas the complainants of fake FIRs will be trialed under section 182.