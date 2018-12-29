Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that establishment of economic zone will usher a new era of development and prosperity in FATA.

Presiding over a meeting in Peshawar on Saturday, Mahmood Khan said that the government is working on linking China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route with Afghanistan.

He said that linking CPEC route with Afghanistan will help in establishing road communication with the Central Asian Republics.

The chief minister directed the concerned authorities to finalize financial model for Rashakai Economic Zone as soon as possible.

Mahmood Khan said that electricity produced by the province in Malakand Division should be utilized for promotion of tourism, food processing and agro-based industries.

Presiding over another meeting in Peshawar, the chief minister directed for adding the supplementary grant of Water and Sanitation Services Company Swat to its budget.