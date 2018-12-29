Share:

ISLAMABAD - Paintings at gallery6 by artist S M Khayyam continues to attract individuals, organizations and media.

S M Khayyam among many other painters showcased his artwork at the exhibition titled, ‘Art for Climate Change.’ The event, which opened on December 18, was organized by gallery6 in collaboration with Civil Society Coalition for Climate Change, PNCA, Pakistan Tourism Development Cooperation, Snow Foundation and Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), where S.M.Khayyam among other 16 painters, photographers and filmmakers was invited to Naran in August to witness the beauty of nature and then express it through their art and expertise.

S M Khayyam was born in 1990 in Quetta but currently lives and works in Lahore. He obtained a Bachelors Degree in Fine Art, with a major in traditional miniature painting, from the National College of Arts, Lahore. He works with various mediums in different genre of art including drawing, painting, sculpture, illustration, large-scale installations and calligraphy.

Khayyam has been exhibiting his work from early teenage and his first solo show was held in 2008. Since then he has exhibited his artworks both nationally and internationally. He participated in ‘Climate Change and Art – A Practitioners Retreat’ in Swat in 2016 and was selected again for ‘Art for Climate Change’ residency in Naran in 2018. He has also participated in the Maktab Project in Lahore Biennale in 2018.

In the artist statement, Khayyam said, “I like to capture the beauty in mundane objects. Different mediums inspire different ideas. Inspired by nature, the imagery creates itself in the mind and is translated into form by the medium. It is a beautiful world and I try to make this world visible for others.

The work I am displaying specifically for this project is not only about the beautiful scenery of nature but also showcasing how we are ruining it with pollution and how pollution is becoming a part of nature – the nature that we must preserve in its original form to maintain ecology and biodiversity of our country.”