LONDON:- Northamptonshire are closing in on the signing of Faheem Ashraf for the Vitality Blast. Faheem, the Pakistan allrounder, has agreed a contract with the club and expects to be available for the entire duration of the 2019 T20 season in England. The competition starts in mid-July - immediately after the World Cup - with the group stages finishing on August 30 and Finals Day taking place on September 21. Pakistan do not currently have any international commitments during that period.