Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday has taken notice of the dilapidated condition of a historical building of Gurdwara in Jhelum and directed concerned department to prepare a plan for its renovation and protection.

In a statement, he said religious buildings are important historical asset and cultural heritage and their protection is our moral and social responsibility.

The minister said the renovation of this Gurdwara will provide an opportunity to Sikh community from around the world to visit their historical place of worship.

He said such steps are very important for religious harmony.