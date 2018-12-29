Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Friday stressing the need to enhance cooperation in the realm of technology between Pakistan and Japan, sought Japanese assistance in modernizing, upgrading transmission and broadcast systems of Pakistan Television Corporation (PTVC) and Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC).

In a meeting with Ambassador of Japan Takashi Kurai, who paid a farewell call on him here, the minister said the government was giving priority to revive its film and entertainment industry as movies were one of the vital mediums to promote and project values and culture of any society. “We would like Japanese film makers to come to Pakistan and shoot particularly in the northern areas, which are known in the world for their scenic beauty,” he added.

During the course of the meeting, both the ambassador and the minister also emphasized the need to further strengthen cooperation in the field of media and information. The Japanese ambassador appreciated the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and underscored the need to further boost ties for the mutual benefit of people of both the countries. Fawad commended the efforts of Takashi Kurai in strengthening bilateral ties and wished him good luck for all his future endeavours.