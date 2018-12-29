Share:

PESHAWAR - The historic educational institution of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Islamia Collegiate School on Friday got first ever female principal inits 106-year meritorious educational history. Zohra Tauqir, a senior teacher of the Islamia Collegiate School assumed the charge. She possesses rich teaching and administrative experience. Her M.Phil is on application of recreational mathematics at school level mathematics teaching. The Vice Chancellor of Islamia College Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Habib Ahmad formally approved Zohra Tauqir’s appointment order.