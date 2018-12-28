Share:

OKARA/MURIDKE-Six passengers died including three women, two of them real sisters and 34 others sustained multiple injuries in a pile-up, involving seven vehicles including two passengers buses, due to dense fog here early Friday morning.

According to rescue and police officials, the gruesome accident occurred due to low visibility caused by dense fog at city bypass here.

Resultantly, six persons including to real sisters - Urooj Bibi and Alisha, daughters of Siddique and Zain Ali, son of Fazal Hussain, residents of village 96/6R, Sahiwal; Huma Saeed, daughter of Saeed Ahmad of Chak 78/5L; Yousuf, son of Mukhtar, resident of Chak 71/5L, and an unidentified person died on the spot due to fatal injuries.

As many as 34 other passengers of vehicles identified as Hasnain, Abdul Zafar, Muddasar Saeed, Shan Daud, Sahil, Sajid, Malaika, Muhammad Sajid, Muhammad Sarwar, Sadaf Arshad, Muhammad Saleem, Ijaz Haidar, Tanveer Hussain, Rashid Saeed, Asima Taj, Nasir, Talib, Imran Abdur Rashid, Taj, Amna Taj Saghir, Izka Taj, Muhammad Ikram, Razia Bashir, Ghulam Hussain, Amina Ishad, Janat Bibi, Muhammad Naqaash, Abid Hussain, Luqman, Ahmad, Yousuf and Rahsid sustained multiple injuries. The Rescue 1122 officials rushed to the spot and shifted the injured and dead to Okara DHQ Hospital and South City Hospitals.

Receiving intimation of the gruesome accident, Okara Deputy Commissioner Maryam Khan, AC Okara Umar Maqbool and other district administration officers rushed to the spot to monitor the rescue and evacuation operation.

Okara DHQ Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Rai Niaz Ahmad and South City Hospital MS Dr Muhammad Aslam Kaim Khani declared emergency in their hospitals. The doctors, nurses and paramedical staff were witnessed providing first aid to the inured persons, some of whom received minor injuries. Later, the dead bodies were sent to their ancestral areas after medico-legal formalities.

Five of the injured persons whose condition was critical were referred to a Lahore hospital. On the other hand, people including relatives of the injured and dead persons thronged the hospitals after hearing about the accident.

The police have registered a case of the accident and started further investigation.

In Muridke, a person died and four others sustained critical injuries when a van rammed into a truck due to low visibility caused by dense fog here on Friday.

The police said the accident took place at GT Road in the suburbs of Muridke where a speeding van rammed into a truck from behind due to fog. Resultantly, a person died on the spot and four others got injured.

The bodies and injured were shifted to THQ Hospital Muridke for medico-legal formalities.

The police impounded both the vehicles and registered a case of the incident.a