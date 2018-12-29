Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Friday said Germany would import maximum number of Pakistani manpower under its plan-2020.

The assurance came during a meeting between German Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler and the SAPM here, which was also attended by Adviser to PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar and representatives of German Investment Bank, says a press release. The two sides discussed investment opportunities in Pakistan and a plan to provide technical and vocational training to Pakistani youth.

The ambassador said Germany had worked out a plan to import human resources by 2020.

A plan of action has also been finalized to provide technical and professional education to workforce in Pakistan so that it could get maximum quota in 2020 manpower import plan of Germany.

Germany has also shown interest in capacity building of Pakistani youth by equipping them with technical skills and vocational training.

Zulfikar Bukhari said it was difficult to compete with the world on the basis of traditional education being imparted in Pakistan, highlighting the importance of incorporating modern trends in the existing system to produce international standard manpower.