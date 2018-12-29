Share:

LAHORE - The PML-N parliamentarians have alleged the Punjab Government bypassed their party members in the constitution of special committee of Punjab Assembly on October 16 rumpus when budget was presented.

Former PA speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan, while addressing a joint press conference with MPA Muhammad Ahmad Malik Friday said the Punjab government violated rules in the formation of special committee. “The PML-N has not been given due representation and those enrolled as members, have not been called to attend the proceedings,” he added.

Malik Muhammad Ahmad said that the government has set up the committee for legislation when rules do not permit the same. The Committee has been formed even without taking leader of the Opposition into confidence. He said numerically strength of the parties in the Punjab Assembly, provides proportionate of five to four for the Treasury and the Opposition but that ratio has not been followed. On the unruly scene in the House on the budget day, Malik said, the government released a fake picture on the disorder in the Assembly on that day for the sake of maligning the Opposition and pushing it to the corner. He said the government aims at passing important bills bypassing the Opposition. He said in the last session of the Punjab Assembly the government carried five bills keeping the Opposition in the dark.

The PML-N legislator said his party has formed a 12-member committee to take stock of the situation. He also grilled the PTI government in Punjab and said the Ministers are enjoying elaborated protocol ignoring their party slogan of change and austerity. He said on the one hand the government wants to silence the Opposition and on the other, its ministers are abusing their authorities. What the rulers are doing is totally undemocratic and violation of Article 150 of the Constitution, he said with reference to formation of committees of the Assembly.

To a question on placing the names of the PPP leaders on the Exit Control List (ECL), he said, those who are against Imran Khan are being victimized and their names are being put on the ECL. He said the ECL action on the PPP leaders appears an injustice to them however, he added, they can move the court to seek remedy.

To another question on the Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar, he said, the CM is running the government on the wishes of the Federal Government and added, if Buzdar chairs two meetings, five are chaired by the PM