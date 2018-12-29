Share:

Whether it be through their appearance on prestigious award shows or their dominating social media presence, the recent boom of k-pop has made its way to the most cut-off people. Despite a mixed reception of Korean pop songs, the fact that they managed to snag attention at a global scale is being grudgingly admitted as a marvel.

After consecutive years of artists like BTS, NCT, EXO and BLACKPINK winning award after award their rapid fame can no longer be written off as a phase. Their flashy clothes may be the prime topic of discussion but the reason behind their multiplying fan-base goes a lot deeper.

The best thing about any piece of art has always been its ability to simultaneously absorb and impact the ways of the society. Ash from a bombing can pave the way to a song, the pain from betrayal can colour several canvases and the anger arising from injustice can give way to the next trending article. The reason why people resonate to different forms of art is this very ability within which one can find acceptance and empathy.

However, exceptions to this rule are most of the songs being produced by today’s singers. Though most millennials are completely content with banging their head along to a recent rap and seeking cover behind blasting speakers, the forth-coming generations have a different take on the entire matter.

Today’s children are growing in a world in which coming second in class is considered an embarrassment. Being average means having no place in the future’s market.

“Students with a GPA between 3.4 and 3.6 had a 60% chance of getting rejected at every medical school they applied to. Students with a GPA between 3.2 and 3.4 had a 73% chance of getting rejected at every medical school they applied to. Every year, a typical applicant applies to about 15 medical schools.”

“For IB students the grades should be pretty much all 6’s and 7’s. For the British curriculum, the AS and A level grades (predicted or actual) should be all A’s or better (A*), and likewise for the GCSE levels (in the maths and sciences). Having a B or C grade for AS or A levels will reduce your chances significantly.”

The outcome of free exposure to high-end technology has made scoring phenomenal grades for students considerably easier. This has led to a maddening increase in competition, as everyone desperately crams their mind with as much knowledge on the internet as they can, in order to have a greater chance at making it to a better university.

Resultantly, a completely different way of life is being observed in emerging generations. Petty high-school dramas and indulgences are serving as a trivial back-drop in the fast-paced life of today’s teen. Different institutes upon recognizing a chance for a profitable business have made the concept of evening coaching a norm. The requirement of not only information, but also the techniques that go along with it by employers, has changed the definition of extra-curricular activities to that of co-curricular.

So when a student comes home after 12 or in some cases even 16 hours of constant studying and has an hour to himself before slumber claims him, he does not want to listen to an artist’s opinion on ideal body types. He does not want to cry over unrequited love or fall for someone’s huge brown eyes.

He wants to feel understood. He wants to feel connected. He wants songs of substance and logic.

How can we be expected to relate with people whose lives revolve around impressing a significant other when we schedule breaks for meals? How can we be expected to relate to hopeful fallacies when we don’t have the strength to shower?

Then there are these songs.

That give you the strength to study a little more, live a little more, try a little harder. Yes, they are in a different language but so what? This is a generation watching Japanese anime, a generation promoting Turkish dramas. So what's the catch with a bit of Korean music?