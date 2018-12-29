Share:

ISLAMABAD (Online): The uninterrupted power supply to business and industry was the basic requirement for sustainable economic growth of Pakistan, but during 2017-18, Pakistan’s economy suffered loss of over Rs.53 billion due to power theft, which was cause of great concerns. The government should utilize latest technology to eliminate power theft that would help in saving the industry and economy from further losses. This was urged by Ahmed Hassan Moughal, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry, in a statement. ICCI President said the Senate Standing Committee on Power was recently informed about the filing of cases against 20,000 employees of several Discos who were involved in power theft. It showed that the connivance of Discos employees was playing significant role in theft of electricity in the country, which should be curbed with solid measures. He stressed that strong action should be taken against the employees of Discos who were involved in promoting their self-interests at the cost of Pakistan’s national interests.

He said the whole nation including the business community was paying inflated bills for the crimes of the employees of Discos, which was unjustified. He emphasized that government should introduce digital meters and smart cables across the country and for this purpose, provide incentives to Discos that would help in reducing power theft in Pakistan.