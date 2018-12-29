Share:

ISLAMABAD - The district administration of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) under its ongoing drive against decanting of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Friday sealed three outlets posing serious threats to human lives and public property.

According to a spokesman of ICT, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Potohar Mehreen Baloch raided and sealed three LPG decanting shops including Talha Gas agency and Kundi Gas agency. She issued warning to another LPG outlet over selling the commodity in violation of prices notified by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA). Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said illegal manufacturing and decanting of cylinders would not be allowed, and passed orders to all assistant commissioners to launch an effective crackdown against black-marketers selling LPG on exorbitant rates.

Owing to low gas pressure in winter, people have turned to alternative sources and the LPG black-marketing is on the rise. The shop owners are selling LPG without adopting required techniques and safety measures which may cause an untoward incident.