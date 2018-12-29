Share:

Amid the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) demands of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s resignation due to ongoing money laundering case, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday dismissed the possibility of imposition of Governor rule in the province.

Addressing a joint press conference with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Khawaja Izhar ul Hasan, the governor said that the elected representatives will complete their respective tenures according to their constitutional mandate.

“Any possibility of imposition of governor's rule in the province is not in my knowledge,” he said.

Governor Ismail also expressed his disappointment over the recent surge of target killing incidents in Karachi and vowed that the government will take control of the situation. “There have been a few arrests linked to the target killing incidents. These are unfortunate incidents but we will soon take control of the situation,” the governor added.

Following a series of actions in wake of the JIT report, the federal government on Friday released a list of 172 suspects whose names have been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Top Pakistan Peoples Party leaders including party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur are among those placed on the no-fly list. Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and former chief minister Qaim Ali Shah are also included in the list.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said his name was "fitted" in the report presented by the JIT probing a case pertaining to laundering of several billion rupees through fictitious bank accounts in the country.