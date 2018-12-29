Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday discussed enhanced cooperation with the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam leadership.

PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain met Prime Minister Khan at his office. They exchanged views on prevailing political situation in the country, said an official statement.

They stressed the need to enhance cooperation between PML-Q and PTI to cope with the negative approach of the opposition, it said.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Member National Assembly Moonis Elahi and Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq were also present during the meeting.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad Friday. Matters relating to Sindh province came under discussion during the meeting.

Separately, PM Khan said poverty alleviation and uplifting the poor segments of the society was top priority of the government.

Speaking to Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme Dr Sania Nashtar who called on him here, the Prime Minister said the government was preparing a comprehensive programme that would not only help cater the basic necessities of the poor people of the country temporarily but also play a key role to bring them out of poverty clutches.

The BISP chairperson briefed the Prime Minster about the activities of the program.

The PM directed for a close coordination among different programs working to cope with the poverty alleviation challenges.

He also directed the BISP to finalize a programme for imparting skills to the unemployed people and meet the food necessities of the families below the poverty line.

AFFORESTATION, RENEWABLE ENERGY

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday stressed the need to promote afforestation and renewable energy to cope with the climate change challenges.

He was talking to his advisor on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and Director General International Renewable Energy Agency Adnan Amin, who called on him here.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan had abundant natural resources like solar, water, and wind, which can be used for renewable energy in the country.

He said Pakistan wanted to become part of the revolution in renewable energy sector.

Meanwhile, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan called on Prime Minister Khan here yesterday.

“Professional matters relating to PAF came under discussion during the meeting,” said an official statement.