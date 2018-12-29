Share:

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred four more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district today (Saturday), reported Kashmir Media Service.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation at Hanjin Payeen in Rajpora area of the district. The operation continued till last reports came in.

Meanwhile, people took to the streets in the area and staged forceful demonstrations against the killing of the youth. Indian police and troops fired pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters, triggering clashes between the demonstrators and the forces’ personnel. Several people sustained injuries in the clashes, which were going on when this report was filed.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, addressing a gathering at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, today, strongly denounced the frequent cordon and search operations by Indian troops in south Kashmir, terming the act as a collective punishment.

Meanwhile, forceful demonstrations were held in Hyderpora, Maisuma, Nowhatta, Dargah Hazratbal and other areas of Srinagar against the killing spree unleashed by the Indian troops across the occupied territory.

The demonstrations were participated by Hurriyat leaders including Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Muhammad Rafiq Awaisi, Molvi Bashir Ahmed, Rameez Raja, Imtiaz Haider, Imtiaz Ahmed Shah, Shakeel Ahmed Butt, Khawaja Firdous, Syed Muhammad Shafi, Muhammad Maqbool Magami, Aashiq Hussain and Abdul Rasheed Lone.

Several people including a girl sustained injuries when Indian police and troops subjected peaceful protesters to brute force in Kunzar area of Baramulla district, today. The demonstrators were demanding the whereabouts of a missing youth, Shakir Mushtaq Sheikh.