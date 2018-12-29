Share:

KARACHI - The investigators on Friday informed the Anti-Terrorism Court that they have not found any clue in the case pertaining to attack on Chinese consulate in Karachi.

The Counter Terrorism Department submitted A-class report with the ATC’s administrative judge, informing him that nothing concrete was found as yet in the case. The CTD declared Aslam alias Achu, who said to be the master mind of the attack, as absconder in the case however he was reportedly killed in Afghanistan.

The investigation officer said that they also have reports about Achu’s killing but it was not confirmed yet. The report also revealed that the card of Balochistan’s agriculture department was also recovered from one of the killed attackers. The criminal record of the suspects was sought from Balochistan government however it has not been received.

The report added that four Kalashnikovs, two IED bombs, detonators, hand grenade, explosive material and bullets had also been recovered. The case was registered under Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

The ATC’s administrative judge transferred the case to ATC-II for further proceedings.