Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday repealed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ehtesab Commission Act, 2014 under which the KP Ehtesab Commission was established in the previous government of PTI.

The assembly dissolved the commission by passing the KP Ehtesab Commission Repeal Act, 2018.

The bill transfers all the complaints received by the KP Ehtesab Commission on which inquiries have been initiated to the Anti-Corruption Establishment.

Similarly, all the pending inquiries and investigations initiated by the Directorate General of the KP Ehtesab Commission were also transferred to the Anti-Corruption Establishment, which will further inquire and investigate them.

The services of the contractual employees of the KP Ehtesab Commission were terminated while the regular employees have been given the option of taking a golden handshake or carrying on their services as surplus employees of the KP government.

When Law Minister Sultan Muhammad Khan moved a resolution to legislate the bill, it was severely criticised from the opposition.

ANP parliamentary leader Sadar Hussain Babak said that the opposition resisted when the Ehtesab Commission bill was brought in the house in 2014 for the establishment of the commission as the KP Anti-Corruption Establishment was already working but the government did not listen.

Meanwhile, in the question answer session, MPA Mahmood Ahmad Khan asked the relevant minister regarding number of approved tube wells for district Tank.

Responding to the question, Minister Irrigation told the house that from 2013 to 2018, a total of eight solar tube wells were approved for irrigation, out of which only two tube wells are functional while rest of six would be completed later after availability of funds.

The under construction tube wells include Mamriz Jamal Awan, solar system irrigation tube well in village Sher Ali, installation of solar tube well in Ama Khail union council, installation of solar tube well for irrigation in Shah Alam union council, solar tube well in union council city Tank 1, installation of solar system in Kiramat Khan Mulazai, installation of solar tube well in Kalu Palangi and installation of solar tube well in Manan Kandi. He said that tenders of the given schemes have been issued and work will start in new financial year.

ongoing work on these tubes well was delayed due to lack of funds with previous government.