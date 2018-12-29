Share:

MOSCOW:- The Kuril Islands are located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire, which is regularly affected by powerful earthquakes. A 5.6-magnitude earthquake has hit 127 kilometres off the city of Kurilsk, Russia, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The quake’s epicentre was at a depth of 10 kilometres, the EMSC reported. No tsunami warning has been issued so far. In November, a 5.1-magnitude earthquake was registered in the Pacific Ocean near Russia’s Northern Kuril Islands, the regional branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian Academy of Sciences told Sputnik.

Earlier the same month, the Ebeko volcano on Paramushir Island, located in Russia’s Kuril Islands archipelago, spewed out a column of ash to a height of 4.5 kilometres, though the situation was not life-threatening to local residents, according to the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s department