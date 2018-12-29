Share:

NEW YORK - A section of a busy avenue in Brooklyn, a borough of New York City, has been named after Pakistan’s founder Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the Pakistani-American Youth Organisation (PAYO) announced Thursday.

Under a resolution adopted on Dec 26 -- Quaid’s birthday -- the New York City Council designated the part of Coney Island Avenue where the Pakistani-American community is concentrated, as “Mohammad Ali Jinnah Way”, an elated Waqil Ahmad, the PAYO President, told a press conference in Brooklyn.

The resolution, tabled by Jumaane Williams, a city council member from Brooklyn, was adopted by a majority vote.

“We are delighted over the council’s decision, which meets our long-standing demand,” he said. “It is a gift to the Pakistani-American community here as well as to the people of Pakistan.”

Wakil said that PAYO members had worked for years for an official recognition of the Pakistani community even though the area around Coney Island Avenue was informally known as “Little Pakistan”.

“We are overjoyed that our efforts succeeded,” he said, explaining the complex procedures and demands involved and which the PAYO members completed.

Also present at the press conference were other PAYO members -- Jawad Shabbir, Hamayun Riaz, Adeelk Rana, and Zaigum Abbas, An official ceremony marking the inauguration of “Mohammad Ali Jinnah Way” is expected to be held next month.