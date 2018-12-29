Share:

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad has confirmed his visit to Pakistan.

According to a statement issued from the government has said that Mahathir Mohammad will leave for Pakistan on March 23rd for a three-day official visit.

A large delegation of investors and traders will also accompany with Malaysian PM during his visit to Pakistan. Representative of investment companies will leave for Pakistan prior to Mahtir Mohammad visit.

Mahathir Mohammad is visiting Pakistan on Prime Minister Imran khan invitation.

Malaysian PM will announce tax exemption on several goods including palm oil which is imported by Pakistan from Malaysia and facility of deferred payment.