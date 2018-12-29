Share:

LAHORE - Master Paints and PBG/Remounts qualified for the main final of the Maj Gen Saeed Uz Zaman Memorial Polo Cup 2018 after registering victories against their respective opponents here at the Cavalry Polo Ground on Friday.

In the first match of the day, Master Paints edged past Newage/Diamond Paints by 6-4. Mumtaz Abbas Dabboo and Hamza Mawaz Khan emerged as heroes of the day for Master Paints as both hammered a hat-trick each while from Newage/Diamond Paints, Hissam Ali Hyder slammed in all the four goals.

Mumtaz Abbas struck the opening goal of the match to provide Master Paints 1-0 lead in the first chukker while the second chukker was fully dominated by Newage/Diamond Paints, who thwarted three back-to-back goals through Hissam Hyder to gain 3-1 lead. In the dying moments of the second chukker, Mumtaz Abbas converted an impressive goal to reduce the margin to 3-2.

Master Paints fought back well in third chukker and banged in a brace through Hamza Mawaz and Mumtaz Abbas, who hit one goal each, to give 4-3 edge to their side. Hamza Mawaz then malleted two more goals in the fourth and decisive chukker to provide Master Paints healthy 6-3 lead while Hissam Hyder struck one for Newage/Diamond Paints to finish the match at 6-4. Lt Col Rabnawaz Tiwana and Raja Temur Nadeem officiated the match as field umpires.

In the eight-chukker match of the tournament, the remaining fourth chukker were completed with PBG/Remounts emerging as ultimate winners with total twelve and half goals to nine. The fifth chukker was dominated by PBG/Remounts as they slammed in three goals against one by Polo D Sufi. For PBG, Nicolas Ruiz Guinazu, Col Rabnawaz Tiwana and Saqib Rider scored one goal apiece while Raja Temur struck one for Sufi.

Polo D Sufi fought back well in the sixth chukker as they thwarted two tremendous goals through Sufi Amir and Raja Temur. Nicolas Ruiz scored one goal in the seventh chukker and converted one more in the eighth chukekr to guide PBG/Remounts to twelve and half goals to nine. Raja Sami Ullah and Hissam Ali Hyder supervised the match as field umpires.