ISLAMABAD - The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has suffered a loss of over Rs 20 million due to non-auction of several advertisement sites available in the city, after the year 2015. Director Municipal Administration, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad had failed to auction several sites for advertisement panels, bridge panels, etc during the process of auction held on 20 November 2015 and 4 December 2015 and after that no serious effort was made to re-auction the sites. According to the details, chairman

Capital Development Authority while approving licence of open spaces in F-7 Markaz Islamabad in February 2014 gave certain directions to director Municipal Administration to put up factual position vis-à-vis details of all cases where permission to use open spaces was granted and reasons of subsequent cancellation.

It was noted by the Chairman Capital Development Authority that at a number of places in Islamabad were available which could be used at a specific time and for specific purpose without causing hindrance.

The audit for the year 2017-18 has observed that 8 bids of various bridges were either rejected or withdrawn without recording reasons for rejection or withdrawal of bids. Since December 2015, no effort was made by the DMA authorities to re-advertise the sites previously not finalized for auction.

Details of open spaces where permission to use these open spaces was previously granted by the DMA and cancelled afterwards was not maintained, according to the audit report. Proper record of licenses issued for use of open space was also not maintained by the DMA staff.

In the absence of inventories, revenue ledgers; watch and ward of licensee fee was not made which resulted into loss of Rs 20.35 million.

The non-auction of sites and non-maintenance of record/inventory of open spaces was a serious lapse on the part of directorate of MA.

Audit was of the view that the loss was due to weak internal controls. It is pertinent to mention here that Directorate of Municipal Administration could generate millions of rupees through auction of advertisement sites available in the city.

Such sites are available at different places between Faizabad and Koral Chowk, Dhok Kala Khan pedestrian overhead bridge and Iqbal Town, Lehtrar Bridge before Koral Chowk on Express Highway, Traffic Signals on Express Highway before Lehtrar Bridge, site between Lehtrar Bridge and Zia Masjid and others. Directorate of Municipal Administration used to demolish billboards installed illegally in the city for advertisement purposes.