Cantonment Division Police here on Friday performed mock security exercises at the residences of Chinese residing at different areas of metropolis. The purpose of these mock exercises was to ensure security of the Chinese citizens working on different development projects. Heavy contingents of Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite force, security agencies and Lahore Police participated in the mock exercises. Lahore Police has been ensuring security measures at various points of the city with the help of biometric and latest android devices. According to the spokesperson of Lahore Police, the ongoing mock exercises are to create a sense of security among the citizens and maintain law and order situation in the provincial capital.