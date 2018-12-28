Share:

HOHHOT: Northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region will publish visual dictionaries to save three endangered ethnic languages, according to the region's nationalities affairs committee. The dictionary collecting the historical, cultural, religious and economic texts and files of the ethnic minority of Daur has been published and the other two dictionaries of Oroqen and Ewenki are in preparation for publication. The dictionaries use colorful pictures, cartoons and illustrations to explain the words and phrases of the languages along with Mandarin descriptions and dialect pronunciation for each entry.