KARACHI - Mutthaida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide security to the elected and organisational leadership of MQM.

According to details, Khalid Maqbool who holds the slot of federal IT Minister in a letter has requested Prime Minister to provide security to MQM-P leadership keeping in view the current law and order situation of the Karachi. The letter said that, due to the recent wave of terrorists attack on MQM-Pakistan leadership the lives of the elected representatives and others party leaders were in danger.

It further states that Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui along with his colleagues came under attack on December 8th whereas on December 25th former Party Member of National Assembly Syed Ali Raza Abidi lost his life in a deadliest attack.

The letter said it is requested to issue necessary orders to security agencies for the provision of foolproof security to the MQM-Pakistan elected representatives.