Share:

ISLAMABAD - Funn Gali Studio by Bakshi Brothers would organize an Open Mic Night at the Local café on December 29. Musicians will be provided with state-of-the-art music system and a chance to record their song at Funn Gali Studio. The organizers invited interested musicians to perform on the Open Mic Night.

The Bakshi Brothers are an emerging band of cousin-brothers, who decided to come together and produce a modern rendition of traditional folk merged with Qawwali.

Aafi, Bilal, Shehryar and Yawar joined forces in 2012 and officially launched the band to instant praise by the audience.

The Bakshi Brothers, mesmeric rhythms collided with high-pitched vocals during their debut on Coke Studio, Season 8.