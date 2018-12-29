Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Public Accounts Committee Shehbaz Sharif has summoned officials of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on January 1, asking them to brief the committee about the status of 168 cases referred to the Bureau by the previous PAC.

“NAB should come up with details about the progress made on the cases referred to it,” he said. Shehbaz also asked the PAC secretary to call in officials of Water and Power Division for detailed briefings.

The inaugural PAC meeting, chaired by Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif here on Friday, asked the NAB officials to share a detailed report on the audit objections referred by the previous parliamentary accountability body to the NAB.

Shehbaz Sharif, who is currently in the custody of anti-graft watchdog, attended the PAC meeting on the production orders issued by Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser.

The committee was briefed that 168 audit paras were referred to NAB for investigation and 56 audit paras were referred to FIA for investigation. The accountability body was informed that a total of 18,043 paras of different ministries (from 2010-18) were pending.

According to details, 3098 paras in 2017-18, 2935 in 2016-17, 2484 paras in 2015-16, 2564 pars in 2014-15, 893 paras in 2013-14, 2729 paras 2012-13, 2403 paras in 2011-12, and 937 paras in 2010-11 are pending.

The member of PAC asked to evolve a mechanism to swiftly resolve the pending cases worth Rs5 trillion. The previous PAC committee, which was headed by PPP’s Khursheed Shah, had also made failed attempts for resolution of pending court cases worth Rs5 trillion. The committee lauded the performances of previous chairmen PAC Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan and Khursheed Shah.

The newly-elected chairman announced that he would not chair the meeting when the committee examines the audit paras related to the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N).

The committee members were unanimous that the officials under BSP-19 would not be allowed to represent the organisation/ministry.

The members asked the authorities concerned to frequently hold Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) to reduce the backlog.

The chairman PAC was hopeful that this committee would perform better than previous era’s PAC committees. “This is a very important forum to establish financial discipline in the institutions...Our mission will be accountability without any bias,” said Sharif, mentioning that there was a need to resolve pending cases as soon as possible.

According to the performance of 13th PAC, the PAC officials informed that the PAC and its sub-committee held a total of 440 meetings during the period of Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan. An amount of Rs117.8 billion was recovered from 2008-11.

In Nadeem Afzal Chann, the PAC held 174 meetings and recovered Rs30.9 billion. Thirty-three audit paras were referred to the NAB and 13 audit paras to FIA.

About the cases taken by the PAC other than audit reports, the meeting was informed that the excess salary and privileged of ex-AGP, weak follow-up of court cases by the ministries, issues related to Reco-Diq project (Balochistan) etc.

The committee meeting was participated by Sherry Rehman, Naveed Qamar, Fakhar Imam, Riaz Fatiyana, Hina Rabbani Khar and others.

The PAC chairman also sought cooperation of the members to run the affairs of the PAC in a smooth and constructive way.

He said the PAC would take benefit from the experience of the members to run the business of the committee in accordance with law.

He apprised the committee that sub-committees would be constituted to look into the matters pertaining to tenure of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), while the main committee would examine the audit paras of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Thereek-e-Insaf tenures in government.

Shehbaz said three to four sub-committees would be constituted to examine the audit paras of the PML-N government tenure. He said a monitoring and implementation committee would also be formed. The chairman also asked the PAC secretariat to ensure implementation of the orders of the committee.

Sherry Rehman also asked for a comprehensive briefing on Pakistan International Airlines and Civil Aviation.