LAHORE - The national junior selection committee headed by Basit Ali Friday selected 15-member One-Day and T20 squad of Pakistan U-16 team for the series against Australia U-16 in the UAE. Umer Eman will lead the side in both One-Day and T20 series, which will begin from January 9, 2019. The PCB spokesman said all the six matches of the series will be played at ICC Cricket Academy, Dubai, where both the teams will arrive on Jan 6. The five-match one-day series will be played on Jan 9, 11, 13, 16 and 18, whereas the only T20 match will be played on Jan 20. The selected players are Ali Hassan, Sameer Saqib, M Shehzad, Haseebullah Khan, Umer Eman (c), Kashif Ali (vc), Rizwan Mehmood, Aseer Mughal, Zubair Shinwari (wk), Ali Asfan, Faisal Akram, Aliyan Mehmood, Ayaz Shah, Farhad Khan and Ahmed Khan.–Staff Reporter