Parents protested against the defiance of the private schools owners as they had refused to decrease the fees as per the orders of the Supreme Court. The students’ parents were of the view that the schools’ owners had not yet decreased fees. They demanded that the apex court should taken notice of their defiance. They were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans against the private schools’ owners as well as demands for action against them. They said that the education department had not so far issued notification in this respect.