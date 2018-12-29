Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan team management led by manager Talat Ali has strongly refuted the baseless allegations levelled against head coach Mickey Arthur on his supposed ‘angry behaviour’ at the end of day two of the ongoing Test match against South Africa in Centurion.

“As per norm, Mickey held a debriefing meeting at the end of the day’s play, which was held in a cordial atmosphere with inputs from team members and management as is the usual practice,” said PCB spokesman here on Friday.”Any speculation about coach’s angry behaviour towards the players is grossly exaggerated,” he added.

The spokesman said the head coach, team management, captain and all team members are totally united with the singular aim of producing positive results. The team manager and rest of the management hopes that media would refrain from speculating on the matter, he added.