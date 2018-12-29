Share:

ABBOTTABAD - Unidentified armed men gunned down former city president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and fled the scene here on Friday.

Police said that unknown armed men opened indiscriminate fire at Malik Khurram in Havelian Katcheri. As a result of firing Malik Khurram was killed on the spot and the attackers fled the scene.

The body was shifted to Rural Health Centre (RHC) Havelian for postmortem and the police after registering a case against unidentified assailants have started an investigation.

According to police the unknown attackers opened fire on him when he was on the way to bazaar with his nephew. Police further said a heavy contingent of police reached the spot soon after the incident and shifted the dead body to nearby hospital for autopsy.

Police sources said that a search has been launched to arrest the culprits behind the incident.