The PML-N will celebrate Foundation Day on December 30 (tomorrow) throughout the country. Party spokesperson, Marriyum Aurengzeb said that Foundation Day functions will be held in different cities instead of one main function. As such the Party organization at the federal, provincial, divisional, district and tehsil level will hold the functions. She said the party legislators, ticket holders, and social media workers will also celebrate the Day at their respective level.