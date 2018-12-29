Share:

KARACHI - An activist of a political party was gunned down in act of targeted killing in Jacob Line area, here on Friday.

According to police, a young man was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jacob Line area within the premises of Brigade police station. Police said that the deceased identified as 24 year-old Hammad Abbasi son of Irshad Abbasi. Police said that the deceased was sitting outside his home when unidentified pillion riders on a motorbike shot him and manage escaped from the scene. Police said that the deceased was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) for autopsy, later, handed over to heirs after completing medico-legal formalities.

Police said that the victims sustained five bullet wounds in the attack and died on the spot. Police said that the deceased was activist of Muhajir Quami Movement (MQM-Haqiqi) while target killers killed the deceased after identification. Police also collected empty bullet shells from the spot and sent to forensic lab for investigation purpose.

Meanwhile, Soldier Bazaar police has apprehended three suspects including two police personnel over involvement in killing of a police cop namely Sohail Shah, who killed in a firing incident in Garder area. Police said that the two police personnel including Farhad who also sustained bullet wound in the incident and another cop Irhsad were taken into custody, the arrested police personnel were also accompanied at the time of incident.

Police said that the deceased cop and arrested police personnel went to drug den to collecting extortion when after exchange of hot words between drug peddlers and police personnel firing resort by the drug peddlers as deceased and arrested cop Farhad got injured while another cop Irshad escaped from the spot. Police arrested the police personnel over misguide the police in their statements.

22 held with arms, drugs

The police arrested 22 outlaws including seven women, drug pushers, gamblers and recovered arms, narcotics and cash during separate actions in different areas of the metropolis on Friday.

The police conducted operations against outlaws in Darakhshan,Chanesar Goth, Bihar Colony and other areas of Karachi.

During separate actions 11 drug peddlers, seven women involved immoral activities among 22 outlaws were apprehended with arms, drugs, cash and other valuables.

The police confiscated the recovered weapons, drugs, other valuables and after registering separate cases against the detainees at concerned police stations have started investigation.