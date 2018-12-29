Share:

Pakistan People’s Party has demanded that the names of Prime Minister Imran Khan, nine federal provincial ministers and PTI’s stalwarts should also be placed on the ECL as references were also filed against them on corruption charges.

In this connection, the PPP's Secretary General wrote a letter to State Minister for Interior Shahryar Afridi in which he mentioned the names of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Ministers Pervez Khattak, Fehmida Mirza, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Zubaida Jalal, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan, Senior Minister KP , Atif Khan, Senior Minister Punjab Aleem Khan and PTI's leader Jehangir Tareen. The letter further said that ‘more names will follow’.

If names have to be placed on the ECL merely on the basis of JIT reports then same principle will have to be applied uniformly and without discrimination, the letter said.

The letter reads, “information minister announced on 27th Dec placing the names of PPP leaders including ex-President Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, MNA Faryal Talpur and CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah on the Exit Control List. The cabinet had decided to place all the 172 persons named in a JIT report on the ECL, the announcement said.

The PPP in its letter said that significantly, the ECL decision by the cabinet was made within hours of the meeting of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the PPP in Nauderao, Sindh on the eve of 11th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. The CEC denounced political vendetta in the garb of accountability, demanded uniform accountability of all paid out of national exchequer and also took some important decisions to respond to current political challenges.

The letter said that the placing PPP leaders on the ECL immediately after the CEC meeting makes clear the political motivation behind the decision. The fact that many names in the list of 172 persons didn't even contain full details also shows the hurried, knee jerk reaction to the PPP CEC meeting.

“A new element in the ECL policy also seems to have been introduced. Under it people may be placed on ECL merely on the basis of a one sided prosecution narrative without even a formal reference, court case and without taking into account defence plea”, PPP added.

The PPP therefore expects and demands that the names of PTI leaders forwarded are also placed in the ECL, the letter concluded.