Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh Friday demanded that provincial Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah should resign from his post immediately.

The corruption mafia of Sindh looted billions of rupees in the name of loans for sick industrial units and this money was deposited in the fake bank accounts of rulers, said PTI Sindh chapter general secretary and parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh here.

Addressing a press conference at Sindh Assembly premises here, he said loans of billions of rupees were obtained from Sindh Bank and this money is still with Murad Ali Shah. He said Murad Ali Shah also did corruption in Dadu and Thatta sugar mills. He said Murad has proved to be a big thief and dacoit. He said that the PTI demands resignation of Murad Ali Shah, who is a big enemy of Sindh.

Haleem Adil said Murad generously benefited Omni, Bahria and Anwar Majeed at the cost of taxpayers’ money. He said the PPP rally of previous day was a rally of Patwaris and government employees. He said this corruption mafia also occupied forest lands.

He said the corruption of Rs530 billion has been unearthed but it is just the tip of the iceberg. He demanded that the reports of JITs in Baldia and Uzair Baloch cases should be made public.

Haleem Adil said Anwar Majeed started business with two companies but now he owned 83 compnaies. He said Bilawal and associates are a Yazeedi group for Sindh. He said their leaders Asif Zardari and Faryal Taplur have already been exposed.

He said the names of corruption mafia people should be put on the ECL and their accounts should be frozen. He said the people of Sindh are now against the PPP. He said they will get resignation from the white collar thief Murad Ali Shah. He said a large number of PPP MPAs are in contacts with them. He said we do not believe in illegal and unconstitutional means.

He said Murad should tell people of Sindh who Saleem Bajari is. He said Asif Haider Shah is running a corruption network of black money in Sindh. He said Ali Hassan Zardari who used to sell milk in streets is now a billionaire. He said Zardari would soon be disqualified for lifetime, and would join the club of ‘national heroes’.

He said that as a result of the ongoing JIT work more names of corrupt people would soon be exposed. He said JITs should be formed to probe huge corruption in the PSDPs of last ten years.

He said the PPP men also purchased goats for sadiqa from the fake bank accounts. He said the subsidy given to growers also finally went into the fake bank accounts. He said when JIT report of Nawaz Sharif was made public the PPP men had demanded his resignation. He said Murad is a criminal of Sindh and he had to step down. He said Bilawal was adult when the corruption cases began. He said he cannot hide himself behind an innocent face. He said the accounts and assets of Bilawal, Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur and Murad Ali Shah should be seized.

He demanded forensic audit of the accounts of Sindh Bank. He said if Murad did not resign they would besiege the Sindh Assembly. He said they would also table a motion of no-confidence against him. He said they are not Ali Baba and just 40 thieves but rather 172 thieves.

He said police in Sindh are still political and there is Thana culture in the province.

Speaking on the occasion, Khurram Sher Zaman said the JIT report has exposed the corruption of the PPP. He said this corruption mafia has looted trillions of rupees from the government kitty. He said the Sindh government has always turned a blind eye to these scams. He said Murad should immediacy tender resignation. He said they have tabled a motion on the matter of Sindh Bank scam. He said in future the PTI will form a government in Sindh as they would not tolerate Sindh government anymore.

He said the sister of Imran Khan, Aleema Khan, has deposited fine in her case. He said Aleema Khan does not hold any government office.

He said they are in contact with opposition parties and tying to win their confidence. He said people of PPP are also on board. He said references would be filed against Bilawal and Faryal. He said the people who have evidence against the corrupt rulers of Sindh should contact them.

MPA Dr Saeed Afridi, Ramzan Ghanchi, Kareem Bux Gabol, Arsaland Taj Gjuman, Adeel Ahmed, Shabbir Qureshi and Ali Aziz GG were also present.