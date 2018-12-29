Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has decided to bring a no-confidence motion against Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah soon, who is named in the fake ban accounts case. The PTI, however, lacks enough votes to de-seat the chief executive of the province even if join hands with the entire opposition parties of the assembly that also includes its two coalition partners in federal government- Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

According to the provincial assembly seats tally as per the assembly website, the opposition parties jointly comprise 68 seats in the August house as compared to 99 assembly seats of the Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP). Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has 30 lawmakers followed by its allies MQM-P having 20 and GDA with 14. The TLP has three lawmakers and MMA has a lone lawmaker in the assembly.

According to rules of business of the provincial assembly, a notice of a resolution for no confidence against the chief minister under clause (1) of Article 136 shall be given in writing to the Secretary by not less than twenty per centum of the total membership of the Assembly. On the day appointed under sub-rule (5), the Speaker shall, without debate, put the resolution to the vote of the Assembly in accordance with the provisions of the Second Schedule and the Assembly shall not be adjourned on that day until the resolution has been voted upon.

PTI Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh said that they would bring no confidence motion against the chief minister due to his role in facilitating the PPPP leadership in fake bank accounts case. “It is our right to bring no-confidence motion against the chief minister,” said Haleem Adil Sheikh.

While admitting that the PTI along with other opposition parties do not have enough votes to de seat the chief minister, Sheikh said that many PPPP lawmakers had also lost confidence over the incumbent chief executive of the province after he was found facilitating PPPP leaders to loot provincial exchequer.

“Every lawmaker has the right to show his no confidence irrespective of the party,” he said and added that it was a common perception that Murad Ali Shah is a dedicated and clean chief minister and it was Zaradri and other PPPP leaders who are involved in corrupt practices but recent JIT report has exposed his facilitation role in corrupt practices.

He said that PTI has also contacted other opposition political parties and some PPPP lawmakers are also in touch with them on the issue.

Pakistan Muslim League-functional lawmaker Nusrat Sehar Bano said that the three opposition parties including GDA, MQM-P and PTI are on same page over the issue and the leaderships are in contact over the issue. “We will fully support any such move to eradicate the province from corrupt rulers,” she said.

The other coalition partner of the PTI, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan, is still undecided as to whether it would support the move or not. However its MNA and member co-ordination committee Aminul Haq said that every party has a constitutional right to table a no-confidence motion in the house. “The party is yet to decide on the issue and final decision would be taken by the coordination committee after consultations,” said Aminul Haq.

When asked to comment on the issue, the advisor to CM Sindh on Information Murtaza Wahab laughed at the childish attempts from the opposition parties and said that if they would have read the constitution then it would be easy to understand that they are in no way able to de seat the chief minister.

The chief minister while talking to media at the residence of slain former MQM-P lawmaker Ali Raza Abidi said that the formation of a forward bloc in Sindh assembly to succeed the PPP government is like a ‘meatloaf in the dreams of a cat’. “This is merely a wishful thinking like having pipedreams.”

Replying to a question, the chief minister said that the opposition was very weak in Sindh Assembly but they were making tall claims than their strength. “The people of rural areas of Sindh totally rejected PTI but they got some seats in Karachi and everyone knows how they had won,” he said and added in the recent local bodies election the people of Karachi have also rejected PTI. They [PTI] do not deserve to be responded to their futile statements.

He said during the last tenure a person had told him that a forward bloc was being formed in the assembly and 18 members were breaking away from PPP. “On this I told him to break away one MPA from PPP and I’ll give 17 MPAs,” he said and at end of the day they could not break away any MPAs. “These people are empty minded and they cannot assess the ground realities,” he said.

To another question about the rumours of Governor’s rule in Sindh, the chief minister said that there was a very clear direction in the constitution for imposition of Governor. The provincial assembly was empowered to call for imposition of the [Governor’s] rule, otherwise it was impossible. “We are in a majority and have enough strength, experience and capability to run the government and serve the people of Sindh,” he said and urged media not to put their ear towards the rumour mongering people.